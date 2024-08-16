MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh, Neemuch, & More

Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain warning in state has been issued for August 16. The state will not get any relief from the rain since the new system is becoming active in the state. Moreover, there is a possibility of floods in 6 districts.

Red alert in MP

The meteorological department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rain in Sheopur. Besides, alerts has also been issued regarding moderate floods in 6 districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Sheopur, a district of the state on Friday. Besides, alert has also been given regarding moderate floods in Rajgarh, North Neemuch, East Mandsaur, Central Shivpuri, South Balaghat and South Seoni.

Orange alert in 13 districts

There is a possibility of very heavy rain in Guna, West Shivpuri, North Sagar, North Vidisha, West Ashok Nagar, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Raisen, Shahdol, Umaria, Sidhi, East Katni and South Mandla on Friday and issued an orange alert for heavy rain for these districts.

Yellow alert in 25 districts

In addition to this, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 25 districts namely Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sheopur, Sidhi, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Pandhurna today.

Alert for storm

An alert of storm, along with lightning and thunder has also been issued in 30 districts including Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar.

More trouble from August 19

Heavy rainfall across the state has resulted in dams and ponds to reach the maximum capacity, disrupting the people’s life. Besides, the trouble will increase from August 19 as the new system will be active, which might bring heavy rains in the eastern part of the state including Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. However, there is a possibility of good rain in the western part also.