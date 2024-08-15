MP August 15 Weather Update: Monsoon Rains Bring Relief To Bhopal, Vidisha & Surrounding Regions; Alert Issued For Gwalior-Chambal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing changing weather patterns due to the passage of the monsoon trough. Bhopal saw light rain showers this morning, while Vidisha has been receiving intermittent rain, sometimes heavy, since last night.

Indore and Ujjain have cloudy skies, and an alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in 10 districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran explained, "There is a cyclonic circulation system over northwest Rajasthan, from where the monsoon trough is passing through Sidhi in MP and extending to the Bay of Bengal. Two other cyclonic circulations are also active, leading to varied rainfall across the state, from heavy to light showers."

Rain is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the state on Thursday, including Gwalior, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Panna, and Balaghat districts.

On Wednesday, 13 districts in the state received rainfall. Khajuraho, Umaria, and Seoni recorded over an inch of rain, while Sidhi saw more than half an inch. Light rain was also recorded in Guna, Pachmarhi, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Nowgong, Satna, Malajkhand, and Tikamgarh.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 27.4 inches of rainfall, which is 73% of the total expected for the season. Mandla tops the list of the rainiest districts with 41.1 inches, followed by Seoni with 38.24 inches, Narmadapuram with 35 inches, Sheopur with 34.78 inches, and Raisen with 34 inches.

Among the divisions, Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram have received the most rainfall. All districts in the Jabalpur division have seen good rain, and Bhopal has recorded over 33 inches, which is about 90% of its normal rainfall for the season, with just 4 more inches needed.

Heavy rain across the state in the first week of August caused dams and reservoirs to overflow, and rivers to swell. On Wednesday, water levels in some dams continued to rise, with 80% of their capacity now filled. This has led to the opening of gates at several dams, including Kolar, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, Kerwa, and others.