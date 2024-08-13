MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next 24 Hours In Morena, Guna & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall has resumed in state due to an active monsoon trough passing through Gwalior and Sidhi. On Monday, the rain affected the northern and eastern parts of the state, with similar conditions expected to continue on Tuesday in Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur divisions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has issued an alert for heavy rain in eight districts, including Jabalpur. Other areas like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain may experience thunder and light rain. Meteorologist V.S. Yadav indicated that heavy rain could occur in districts such as Shivpuri, Morena, Guna, Ashoknagar, Katni, Umaria, Jabalpur, and Dindori in the next 24 hours.

The state has seen 72% more rain than usual this season. While the expected rainfall is 23.1 inches, 27 inches has already fallen.

The monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation have contributed to ongoing rainfall. Bhopal experienced light rain throughout the day, and 20 districts, including Indore and Ujjain, also received rainfall.

Due to the heavy rains, all major dams in the state are full, with most reaching over 80% capacity. Several dams, including Kolar, Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, and Kerwa, had their gates opened multiple times in August. Water inflow continues into these dams.

Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions are leading in rainfall, with Mandla in Jabalpur division recording over 40 inches. The top 10 districts with the highest rainfall include Seoni, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Rajgarh, and Balaghat. Bhopal has received over 32 inches of rain, about 88% of the normal amount.