 MP: At Least 30 Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Faced Atrocities Daily In 2023
In the last three years as many as 32,500 members of the two communities were subjected to injustice and violence in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Last year more than 11,000 cases of atrocities against SC & ST registered in the state | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atrocities against members of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities continue to be a concern across the state.

Last year more than 11,000 cases of atrocities against the members of the two communities were registered across the state, said people in the know at PHQ.

On an average, at least 30 people faced injustice in the state in 2023. In the last three years as many as 32,500 SC/ST people have been subjected to atrocities in the state, they said quoting the available data.

In 2021 the total crime against the SC/ST people stood at 10,081, the number increased to 11,384 the next year, however in 2023, the numbers dropped slightly to 11,071. In the state, Schedule Caste people are more on target as compared to the Schedule Tribe community.

Last year,  8,271 cases of atrocities, discrimination, injustice against SC people were registered, while 2800 Schedule Tribe people were subjected to injustice and violence. As per the statistics 76-SC and 45 ST members were murdered in 2023.

As many as 71SC people faced attempted to murder, while this ST figure stands at 26 . Houses of 17 SC people were burnt during this period, while arsons in six houses of ST were reported. During the period, 7,569 SC and 2,378 tribals faced caste-based atrocities in the state.

Officials informed that backwardness of SS/ST is directly related to illiteracy or partial literacy

The only tool to uplift SCs,/STs is to educate them as this will give them equal opportunity The field police personnel have been asked to be sensitive while dealing with SCs/STs.    

