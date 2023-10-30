MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

Congress leader Digvijay Singh and PCC president Kamal Nath i |

BHOPAL: The Congress held a meeting in Delhi on Monday evening in the midst of reports about differences between MPCC president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Both of them were present in the meeting.

At the meeting, held in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, unity among leaders and strategy for the election were discussed.

There is a lack of unity among the Congress leaders after the distribution of tickets.

There were differences between Nath and Singh over distribution of tickets in some constituencies.

Other leaders of the party, like Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav, were not happy about the way the tickets were distributed.

According to sources, Nath was advised to keep the party leaders together. They also discussed the situation after filing of nominations.

The major challenge the party is facing is that a large number of people are contesting the election either on the tickets of other parties or as independents.

Many Congress rebels are contesting as independents. The meeting discussed how to convince them to withdraw from the race.

The party also discussed a strategy to be adopted to pacify the rebels to take back their nominations.