 MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MPCC president advised to keep party leaders and workers together

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Digvijay Singh and PCC president Kamal Nath i |

BHOPAL: The Congress held a meeting in Delhi on Monday evening in the midst of reports about differences between MPCC president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Both of them were present in the meeting.

At the meeting, held in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, unity among leaders and strategy for the election were discussed.

There is a lack of unity among the Congress leaders after the distribution of tickets.

There were differences between Nath and Singh over distribution of tickets in some constituencies.

Other leaders of the party, like Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav, were not happy about the way the tickets were distributed.

According to sources, Nath was advised to keep the party leaders together.  They also discussed the situation after filing of nominations.

The major challenge the party is facing is that a large number of people are contesting the election either on the tickets of other parties or as independents.

Many Congress rebels are contesting as independents. The meeting discussed how to convince them to withdraw from the race.

The party also discussed a strategy to be adopted to pacify the rebels to take back their nominations.

 

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: With Eyes On Malwa, Both BJP & Congress Put Up Power Show In Indore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

MP: State GST Team Nabs Cracker Retailer In Balaghat, Accused Surrenders Rs 32L

MP: Set Up 28 Years Ago, Parasmania Police Outpost Lacks Vehicles

MP: Set Up 28 Years Ago, Parasmania Police Outpost Lacks Vehicles

MP: EC-Appointed Observes Inspect EVM Strong Room

MP: EC-Appointed Observes Inspect EVM Strong Room

MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MP Assembly Polls: Nath, Diggy participate in meeting held in Delhi to discuss party unity

MP Assembly Polls: BJP, Congress rebels in fray as independent candidates

MP Assembly Polls: BJP, Congress rebels in fray as independent candidates