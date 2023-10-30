MP Assembly Polls: BJP, Congress rebels in fray as independent candidates

BHOPAL: On the last day of filing the nomination papers on Monday, many rebels from BJP and Congress filed nomination as independent candidate. To minimise damage, both major parties are trying to appease them. On the last date of withdrawal, it could be known that how many rebels are going to withdraw their candidature.

On not getting BJP ticket, son of former state president Nandkumar Singh Chohuan, Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan filed nomination as independent candidates from Burhanpur.

Bhuwan Singh Keshu Raja, the Congress rebel and son of former MLA Bhaiya Raja, is going to fight election as an independent candidate from Bijawar. Congress rebel and ex- MLA Premchand Guddu also filed nomination as an independent candidate.

