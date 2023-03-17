 MP Assembly Budget Session: There is no provision to declare illegal colonies legal, Bhupendra Singh tells House
The minister said that provisions had been made to provide infrastructure to unauthorised colonies in the Nagar Palika rules 2021, provided such colonies had been built before December 31, 2016.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
UAD minister Bhupendra Singh having words with BJP workers in Vidhan Sabha on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh has said there is no provision for declaring illegal colonies legal.

Singh gave this information to the House in reply to a written question put up by legislator Hiralal Alawa.

There are also provisions for legal action against the builders of unauthorised colonies, Singh said.

The issue of legalising unauthorised colonies is going on in the state. Even after the government decided to declare the illegal colonies legal, many new colonies have come up, Singh said. The minister made it clear that the government was taking action against those who have built illegal colonies.

article-image

