 MP: Another Minor Raped In Satna District; 2nd Incident In 4 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Another Minor Raped In Satna District; 2nd Incident In 4 Days

MP: Another Minor Raped In Satna District; 2nd Incident In 4 Days

The accused, caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature's call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Sunday.

This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.

The latest incident took place on Friday, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Read Also
Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On Houses Of 2 Accused Workers Of Temple Committee; Visuals...
article-image

The accused, Vijay Saket (19), caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature's call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim's complaint.

Accused Threatened To Kill Victim

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.

The girl got scared and did not inform her family about the incident after returning home, the police official said.

She narrated the ordeal to her family members on Saturday following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim and arrested the accused, the official said.

Earlier, 12-Year-Old Raped

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, police earlier said.

The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses, an official said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Attacked In Jabalpur's Posh Locality
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Another Minor Raped In Satna District; 2nd Incident In 4 Days

MP: Another Minor Raped In Satna District; 2nd Incident In 4 Days

MP Elections 2023: BJP Forms 26-Member Election Management Committee

MP Elections 2023: BJP Forms 26-Member Election Management Committee

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Attacked In Jabalpur's Posh Locality

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Attacked In Jabalpur's Posh Locality

Madhya Pradesh: Dozens Of Cattle Fall Prey To Wild Animals’ Attack In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Dozens Of Cattle Fall Prey To Wild Animals’ Attack In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 537 mm Rainfall Recorded In Sagar District

Madhya Pradesh: 537 mm Rainfall Recorded In Sagar District