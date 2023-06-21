MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Virangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the conclusion of the Yatra or procession at Shahdol on June 27, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement here.

Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana from 1550 until 1564, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

Shah will launch the yatra by paying homage to the queen who is a "symbol of bravery, self-respect, strength and good governance," Chouhan said in the statement.

Similar Gaurav Yatras in honour of Rani Durgavati will be taken out from Chhindwara, Singrampur (Damoh district), Dhauhani (Sidhi district) in Madhya Pradesh and Kalinjar Fort in Uttar Pradesh.

All these yatras will culminate simultaneously in Shahdol, the statement said.

Notably, Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by year-end.