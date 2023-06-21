 MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana from 1550 until 1564, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Virangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the conclusion of the Yatra or procession at Shahdol on June 27, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement here.

Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana from 1550 until 1564, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

Read Also
Bhopal: After Fire, It’s Space Crunch, Health Officials Share Room In New Premises
article-image

Shah will launch the yatra by paying homage to the queen who is a "symbol of bravery, self-respect, strength and good governance," Chouhan said in the statement.

Similar Gaurav Yatras in honour of Rani Durgavati will be taken out from Chhindwara, Singrampur (Damoh district), Dhauhani (Sidhi district) in Madhya Pradesh and Kalinjar Fort in Uttar Pradesh.

All these yatras will culminate simultaneously in Shahdol, the statement said.

Notably, Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by year-end.

Read Also
Watch: Passengers perform Yoga On Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: No one can pressurise me for tickets, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: No one can pressurise me for tickets, says Kamal Nath

MP Shocker! Fake Doctor Working At Govt Hospital Was A Drug Peddler, Arrested Along With 'Most...

MP Shocker! Fake Doctor Working At Govt Hospital Was A Drug Peddler, Arrested Along With 'Most...

Watch: Passengers perform Yoga On Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Passengers perform Yoga On Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Yoga Day 2023: Sudharshan Chakra Corps Organises A Grand Event; Officers, Jawans & Families Perform...

Yoga Day 2023: Sudharshan Chakra Corps Organises A Grand Event; Officers, Jawans & Families Perform...