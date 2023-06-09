 MP Amendment Bill Receives Prez Nod: Mishra
MP Amendment Bill Receives Prez Nod: Mishra

Now the Bill will be tabled before assembly in the upcoming session after which it will come into force

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to Madhya Pradesh Amendment Bill pertaining to ban hookah lounge, informed home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

It was in December, 2022 that the state cabinet had approved the state amendment Bill, 2022 of cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) act, 2003 to ban hookah lounges in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier it was in October, 2022 that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to ban hookah lounges across the state. ‘Now the Bill will be tabled before assembly in the upcoming session after which it will come into force,’ the home minister said.

