MP: Along With CM Chouhan, Journalists And Social Workers Plant Saplings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings in the Smart city park of Bhopal on Saturday. Functionaries and members of Senior Journalists Welfare Association Chandrahas Shukla, Rambhuvan Singh Kushwaha, Hari Mohan Modi, Virendra Sinha, Purushottam Sodani, Prem Narayan Premi, Dinesh Sharma and others also planted saplings. The delegation of journalists expressed gratitude to CM Chouhan for the important announcements made in the interest of the journalists of the state.

Aparna selected for MBBS course in NEET 2023

Along with Chief Minister Chouhan, Aparna Sahu, a girl living in SOS Balgram, Bhopal, also planted saplings. Aparna has been selected for MBBS course in NEET 2023.

During the plantation, many social workers and public representatives also planted saplings along with CM Chouhan. Saplings of Neem, Karanj, Moulshree and Gulmohar were planted.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)