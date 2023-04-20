MP: All demands made for Seoni will be fulfilled, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all the demands made for the Seoni area will be fulfilled. Some villages of the district were left out under drinking water supply schemes and now all of them would be covered under Jal Jeevan Mission. A survey will be conducted for the arrangement of irrigation water in Lal Mati area of the district.

He was addressing the attended Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Mahasammelan at Keolari in Seoni district on Wednesday. He dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 129 crore.

Along with this, the pattas (leases) of the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Union minister of state for steel and rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste said that for the first time in the history of the country, any government has implemented a scheme like Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna for the welfare of women. Ladli Bahna Yojana would definitely prove to be a milestone in the direction of empowering the economic and social status of the women of the state. MLA Rakesh Pal, MSME minister Omprakash Sakhlecha and other public representatives were present on this occasion.

Owing to bad weather conditions, a programme under Ladli Behana Yojna scheduled at Jabalpur under the chairmanship of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Weather plays spoilsport

Gusty winds and thunderstorms played spoilsport as the CM was addressing a public gathering at Keolari. High velocity winds damaged a few curtains on the dais. CM had to cut short his speech owing to the bad weather conditions.