WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

HuT Members being brought to Bhopal Court amid tight security. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All 16 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 arrested from Telangana, were presented in Bhopal court on Friday afternoon.

Commandoes formed a human chain as officers brought the HuT members to court premises.

On May 9 early morning, the Madhya Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terror Squad), in a joint operation with NIA (National Investigation Agency), raided several locations of Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Simultaneously, a raid was conducted in Telangana, from where 5 HuT members were arrested.

During the raids, the sleuths recovered cash, electronic gadgets and provocative literature.