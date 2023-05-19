 WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

Commandoes formed a human chain as officers brought the HuT members to court premises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
HuT Members being brought to Bhopal Court amid tight security. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All 16 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 arrested from Telangana, were presented in Bhopal court on Friday afternoon.

Commandoes formed a human chain as officers brought the HuT members to court premises.

Read Also
MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 11 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara
article-image

On May 9 early morning, the Madhya Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terror Squad), in a joint operation with NIA (National Investigation Agency), raided several locations of Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Simultaneously, a raid was conducted in Telangana, from where 5 HuT members were arrested.

During the raids, the sleuths recovered cash, electronic gadgets and provocative literature.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress' Ajay Singh calls PM Modi a 'pseudo' Hanuman bhakt, says Karnataka saw it & voted...

MP: Congress' Ajay Singh calls PM Modi a 'pseudo' Hanuman bhakt, says Karnataka saw it & voted...

WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

WATCH: All 16 members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, including 5 held from Telangana, presented in Bhopal court

MP: Jilted, woman throws acid on her live-in partner's wife, accuses him of rape

MP: Jilted, woman throws acid on her live-in partner's wife, accuses him of rape

MP: Gwalior police & Hindu Mahasabha come face-to-face over Godse's birth anniversary celebrations

MP: Gwalior police & Hindu Mahasabha come face-to-face over Godse's birth anniversary celebrations

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26