MP: Alert for heavy rain; 21 district to experience 15cm - 20cm rainfall in next 24 hours

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 districts are likely to experience very heavy rains ranging from 15 cm to 20cm in the next 24 hours in the state. Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh. Districts like Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar may record heavy to very heavy rain up to 20 cm in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department report.

Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore districts are likely to experience rainfall up to 15cm in the next 24 hours.

Besides, lightning may also strike in divisions like Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

In the last 24 hours, Piparia recorded 10cm rainfall while Jhiranya and Goharganj recorded 9cm rainfall. Shahpur recorded 8cm rainfall while Amla, Lakhnadaun, Amarwara recorded 7cm rainfall. Atner and Chhapra recorded 6cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, a well marked low-pressure area is over coastal areas of Odisha and adjoining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation is expected to concentrate into a depression and will move in the West-Northwest direction across interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Indore, Jabalpur, centre of low-pressure area and then south eastwards to north Andaman Sea.

The offshore trough from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast at mean sea level persists. A cyclonic circulation is over west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over many parts of Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over Madhya Pradesh.

Very heavy rain alert sounder for districts like Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar may record heavy to very heavy.