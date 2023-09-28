MP: Akhilesh Yadav Kickstarts Election Campaign From Sirmaur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “With the help of Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress will form the next government in the state,” said former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday. He was addressing a public meeting at Sirmaur in Rewa district.

Attacking the Central as well as the state governments on many fronts, he claimed that no change is visible in Madhya Pradesh even after so many years of BJP-led government in the state.

“Socialists (Samajwadi) have worked in Madhya Pradesh and there is a need for socialist ideology here. There is no change visible in the state with their (BJP) governments in the Centre for 10 years and in Madhya Pradesh for so many consecutive years,” he said.

He also claimed that “This election of MP is not about selecting the state government, but it will reflect the national choice.”

He said, “People are demanding that a leader from SP should become the prime minister or shall stand in race for PM, but I wanted to say whoever wants to become prime minister he has to come from Uttar Pradesh. If a leader from Gujarat was able to be seated as a PM, why would he have not come from UP,” he pointed out.