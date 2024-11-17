 MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder
The woman, according to police, was killed while working in her field, and the assailants had severed her feet to steal silver ornaments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
District SehoreAhirwar samaj demands swift justice for elderly woman’s murder | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ahirwar community has urged the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits behind the gruesome murder of an elderly woman Motan Bai in Gudariya Rupchand village in Ashta region.

The woman, according to police, was killed while working in her field, and the assailants had severed her feet to steal silver ornaments. The shocking incident has left the local community enraged and fearful.

The society has called for stringent punishment to deter such crimes and to bring solace to affected family.

