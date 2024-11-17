MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder

District SehoreAhirwar samaj demands swift justice for elderly woman’s murder | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ahirwar community has urged the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits behind the gruesome murder of an elderly woman Motan Bai in Gudariya Rupchand village in Ashta region.

The woman, according to police, was killed while working in her field, and the assailants had severed her feet to steal silver ornaments. The shocking incident has left the local community enraged and fearful.

On Saturday, representatives of Ahirwar community submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police, demanding immediate arrest and strict punishment to those responsible. Speaking on the matter, state secretary Vinod Barodia said, “Such incidents raise serious questions about law and order. It appears criminals no longer fear police, committing heinous acts even in broad daylight.”

Official sources told the media that the family of the victim is reportedly in shock and grappling with mental stress, while the broader community remains anxious. Senior members of Ahirwar community including Mansharam Ahirwar and Narbada Prasad Ahirwar, stressed the need for swift action to ensure justice for the grieving family and restore public confidence.

The society has called for stringent punishment to deter such crimes and to bring solace to affected family.