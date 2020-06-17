MP ahead of other states in fighting COVID-19: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to PM Narendra Modi in videoconference

The number of corona cases in Madhya Pradesh is less than half in comparison with that of other states in the country, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chouhan made this statement during a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief ministers of other states were also present at the conference.
The growth rate of corona in MP is only 1.7%, whereas it is 3.8% in the country, Chouhan said.
When Modi reviewed the situation arising out of the spread of the disease on May 12, the recovery rate of patients in MP was 46.7%, he said.
Now, the recovery rate has gone up to 73.6% on June 16, but it is 52.5% in the country, Chouhan said.
As many as 8,152 patients have been cured in the state, but the number of recovered patients is more than 1.80 lakh across the country, he said.
The number of corona cases has also declined in the state which has 2,455 patients now, Chouhan said, adding that there are more than 1.53lakh corona cases across the country.
Nevertheless, on May 12, the number of corona patients was 1,901 in the state.
The rate of corona cases has declined after Unlock-1.0. On May 30, it was 3.01%, but the rate has decreased to 1.7% on June 16, the chief minister said.
The number of corona cases has dropped in districts like Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.
430 migrant workers found positive
More than 14 lakh migrant workers have returned to MP from other states. Of them, over 12.3lakh migrants have been home quarantined and 63,000 in various centres. The swab samples of 19,130 migrant workers were taken, but only 430 found positive.
Chain broken through IITT system
MP has followed ‘identify, isolate, test and treat’ (IITT) strategy to break the chain of the pandemic. Patients were identified through fever clinics. The first contact and high-risk patients were quarantined in homes and isolated in various institutions.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)