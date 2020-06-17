MP ahead of other states in fighting COVID-19: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to PM Narendra Modi in videoconference

The number of corona cases in Madhya Pradesh is less than half in comparison with that of other states in the country, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan made this statement during a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief ministers of other states were also present at the conference.

The growth rate of corona in MP is only 1.7%, whereas it is 3.8% in the country, Chouhan said.

When Modi reviewed the situation arising out of the spread of the disease on May 12, the recovery rate of patients in MP was 46.7%, he said.