MP: Agents Won’t Be Allowed To Take Calculators To Counting Rooms

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has said the representatives of political parties will not be allowed to take calculators to the vote-counting centres. Asthana made the statement on Friday when he was inspecting the preparations for counting of votes of six constituencies in the district on Sunday. Even mobile phones, food and water will not be allowed at the time of counting, Asthana said. In the Morena vote-counting centre, 17 tables have been put and 14 tableseach for Sabalgarh, Joura, Dimni and Ambah.

There will be separate tables for micro-observers, counting supervisors and for calculating postal ballots. In Morena polytechnic college, separate rooms have been kept for each constituency. Separate arrangements have also been made for agents and for bringing EVMs.

The EVMs will be brought from the strong room on the college premises to the counting centre under tight security. Asthana directed the officials to get the rooms and premises of the polytechnic college cleaned up. Security has been beefed up for entry in the vote-counting centres. The administration has also banned movements of traffic around the polytechnic. Separate seating arrangements have been made for the agents of political parties. According to rules, the agents of candidates will not be allowed to come near the EVMs. Asthana inspected all the rooms in the polytechnic.

The collector was accompanied by superintendent of police Shailendra Chouhan, additional district magistrate CB Prasad and other officials.