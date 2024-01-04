MP: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar…’ Minister Prahlad Patel Sets Tone For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)

Prahlad Patel |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Setting the tone for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Madhya Pradesh’s panchayat, rural development, and labor department minister Prahlad Patel claimed on Thursday that the BJP will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about the party's new slogan, ‘Teesri baar Modi sarkar, Abki baar 400 paar’, Patel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party fulfills the goals it sets.

“Last time, we had given a slogan of 300 seats, and we achieved it. This time we have given a slogan of winning 400 seats, and we will fulfill it,” he said while talking to the media in Jabalpur.

Talking about the developmental schemes under the Modi government, Patel further said that PM Modi's guarantee, which is reaching every village in the country, is a mirror of the changing working system.

'We will ensure that government schemes reach deserved people'

"Earlier, we used to go to the public representatives and leaders with our problems; now the government is out to find us, whether anyone is left out (of government schemes),” he added.

He also showed confidence that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra would help the party reach its goal.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to his assembly constituency of Narsinghpur, Patel said that the state government would ensure that all central government-run schemes and state government-run schemes reach the deserved person in the state.

