MP: 97 Free-Of-Cost Urology Camps Held By Jeev Sewa Sansthan Since 1994 |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Jeev Sewa Sansthan established in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal has organised as many as 97 free-of-cost urology camps in the city from 1994 until 2023, authorities said.

A total of 11.061 thousand patients have been treated and their urinary disorders have been completely eradicated, the authorities added.

Chairman of Jeev Sewa Sansthan, Siddh Bhauji told the media that the Sewa Sadan eye hospital of the city has also been opened since a long time by the Jeev Sewa Sansthan, and boasts of a number of eminent surgeons such as Dr Gopal Badlani, Dr Brandon Pomroy, Dr Sakti Das, Dr Amar Singh, Dr Shibban Warikoo, Dr Jitendra Amlani and scores of other doctors, hailing from other cities and countries.

Siddh Bhauji further said in his statements that the eye patients as well as the urology patients are treated at the hospital, and the authorities conduct a follow-up of the patients too, even after they get a discharge.

He went on to say that surgeons, despite coming to the hospital for carrying out surgeries, do not charge even a single fee from the patients.