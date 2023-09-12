MP: 8K Divyang And Senior People From 19 Districts Will Get Equipment Worth ₹9.5 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 8277 Divyang people and senior citizens of 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh will get assistive devices worth Rs 9 crore 53 lakh 79 thousand. This will make the life of the beneficiaries easier. These districts have been selected by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under ADIP (Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances) and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Distribution of assistive devices to Divyang and senior citizens will be carried out in Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri, Indore, Khandwa, Umaria, Katni, Narmadapuram, Guna, Niwadi, Neemuch, Dindori, Alirajpur, Vidisha, Mandla, Sidhi, Chhatarpur, Sheopur and Bhopal on September 17. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Prem Singh Patel said that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise camps for persons with disabilities and senior citizens in 19 districts on September 17.

In these camps, assistive devices will be distributed by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALMICO) in the presence of public representatives. In the distribution camps to be held through Arjun portal, entry of assistive devices will be done on Sparsh portal. Their life will become easier after getting equipment.

Selected 19 districts

In Tikamgarh district, assistive devices worth Rs one crore 21 lakh 49 thousand will be given to 1201 beneficiaries, in Ashoknagar devices of Rs 42 lakh 13 thousand to 391 beneficiaries, in Shivpuri one crore 24 lakh 89 thousand to 716, in Indore 11 lakh 18 thousand to 318, in Khandwa 18 lakh 60 thousand to 374, in Umaria Rs 31 lakh 81 thousand to 333, Rs 66 lakh 30 thousand to 609 in Katni, and assistive devices worth Rs 84 lakh 5 thousand will be distributed to 918 beneficiaries in Narmadapuram.

Assistive devices worth Rs 40 lakh will be given to 300 beneficiaries in Guna, 51 lakh 62 thousand to 332 in Niwadi, 36 lakh 11 thousand to 194 in Neemuch, 33 lakh 13 thousand to 405 in Dindori, 45 lakh 50 thousand to 253 in Alirajpur, 41 lakh 80 thousand to 269 in Vidisha, 62 lakh 47 thousand to 536 in Mandla, 51 lakh 19 thousand to 355 in Sidhi, 15 lakh 46 thousand to 306 in Chhatarpur, 51 lakh 6 thousand to 217 in Sheopur and devices of worth Rs 25 lakh will be distributed to 250 beneficiaries in Bhopal.

