MP: 85+Citizens Hoist Tricolour At Mithi Gobindram Public School On I-Day

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Grandparents of the students enrolled at Mithi Gobindram public school, who were 85 years or above of age were invited to the school on the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday. The elderly persons hoisted the tricolour on the occasion.

The initiative was aimed at roping in such elderly persons, who had witnessed the nation escaping the claws of the British and turning into an independent country. Around 18 such elderly persons turned up at the event. They were awarded shawls and fruits by the school authorities and were garlanded too. The elderly persons propagated the message of brotherhood and said that all the citizens of the country must work in unison to aim for the holistic development of the nation.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani educational society, Siddh Bhauji said in his address that one must keep the nation above everything. He added that on the occasion of independence, it is of immense importance to pay tributes to all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives to procure independence for the nation.

Students staged enchanting singing as well as cultural performances on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)