 MP: 8 Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flooded Stream While Returning From Religious Event In Shivpuri
The group had gone to the temple for a religious event, and heavy rain later caused the stream to swell, trapping them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were rescued on Sunday after getting trapped in a flooded stream in Shivpuri.

The people were rescued early Sunday morning after getting trapped in a flooded stream near Kedreshwar Temple, located 2 kilometers from Pohri in Shivpuri district. The group had gone to the temple for a religious event, and heavy rain later caused the stream to swell, trapping them.

The trapped individuals, who had traveled from Shivpuri city and nearby areas, contacted local residents for help when they were unable to leave. The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were alerted. By 3 AM, rescuers had reached the scene and safely extracted all eight individuals from the floodwaters.

The Kedreshwar Temple, a popular religious site, is situated between two hills and is usually affected by natural water flow. However, after heavy rainfall in the evening, the water level rose rapidly, causing the group to become stranded. The temple itself is elevated and remained safe from the floodwaters.

Authorities responded quickly, and the rescue operation was successful, with everyone being brought to safety.

