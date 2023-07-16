MP: 8 Held For Lurking Near SDM Court In Sehore With Arms, Pistols, Live Cartridges Seized | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Icchawar police of Sehore have arrested eight persons for possessing arms and lurking near the SDM court located in Icchawar town of Sehore, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that all the eight accused had been apprehended on Friday evening, after which they are being questioned. The Icchawar police told the media that the arrested accused were lurking near the SDM court along with arms, as they had come to provide cover to a woman, who had arrived at the court to give her statements.

The police shed light on the entire case, and said that the woman is a native of Rajgarh, who had been married off to a man residing in the Pangri village of Icchawar.

After spending some days together, the duo developed differences and the woman went back to her home in Rajgarh. Following this, the woman’s in-laws had filed a missing person complaint, after which the court had issued a search warrant for her.

To give her statements in the case, the woman went to the SDM court and her family had deployed eight armed men to guard her. The police received a tip-off about armed men lurking near the court, after which they swiftly reached there and arrested them. All of them are being questioned, the police said.

