MP Horror: 7 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On SUV At Sidhi-Tikari Road

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a dumper-truck overturned on an SUV in Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI.

The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added. PTI

