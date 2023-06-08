 MP Horror: 7 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On SUV At Sidhi-Tikari Road
The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a dumper-truck overturned on an SUV in Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added. PTI

