MP: 7% Deficit Rainfall In State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long break in occurrence of rain has increased the rainfall deficit percentage of Madhya Pradesh to 7 %. The district-wise rainfall deficit percentage has increased widely. The rainfall deficit percentage is likely to increase further as the monsoon system will take couple of days to revive in the state.

Weather department duty officer told Free Press that rainfall became less as the trough line moved towards Himalayan region. Overall rainfall deficient percentage of Madhya Pradesh stands at 7%. West Madhya Pradesh comprising Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram division received 9% less rainfall than normal.

The eastern region including Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol faces 5 per cent deficit.

The district-wise rainfall deficit percentage is as follows. Bhopal 29%, Satna 37 % percent , Rewa 25 %, Sidhi 26 %, Singrauli 31 %, Gwalior 20 %, Ashoknagar 35 %, Guna 25. 5%, Khandwa 25% 5, Khargone 31 %, Dhar 21 % etc.

Interestingly, Indore, Burhanpur, Bhind, Narsinghpur district received excess rainfall. Indore received 25% more rainfall.

Farmers are worried

As rainfall has taken a long break, farmers are worried. Paddy and soybean crops are likely to suffer if rain doesn’t occur. Kisan Union leader Anil Yadav said situation was worse in Bundelkhand. The paddy farmers have no alternative mode of irrigation like tube wells. They will be worst hit if it doesn’t rain shortly. If state receives deficient rain, then ground water level will go down and this will have an impact on rabi season crops such as wheat, gram etc.