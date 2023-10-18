MP: 6,160 Officials Given Tips On How To Conduct Election In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme for officials who will conduct the ensuing election began Tuesday. As many as 6,160 officials are being trained.

Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected the training programme in government girls’ degree college, Seoni Malwa.

They told the officials to understand the election process properly and advised the EVM operators to learn how to handle it.

The collector asked the officials to act against those who did not attend the training programme.

Both collector and SP also inspected the polling booths set up in CM Rise School, primary school in Seoni Malwa, the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Seoni Malwa and Nehru Memorial Higher Secondary School, Seoni Malwa.

Both of them asked the officials of the district administration to make all the arrangements for the election.

The SP directed the officials to identify critical and vulnerable polling booths staying in the field, so that the administration may provide adequate security for such booths.

Both visited the office of the sub-divisional magistrate and issued instructions over barricading, installing CCTV cameras and LED. Afterwards, they inspected the strong room.

The collector and SP inspected the sensitive polling booth at Makhanlal Chaturvedi School at Hirankheda.

They interacted with some villagers there and advised them to cast votes without fear.

Registration officer Pramod Gurjar, SDOP Akaanksha Chaturvedi and other officials were present during the inspection.

Bollywood actor Kanchi Singh to be guest at Garba festival

Bollywood actor Kanchi Singh will inaugurate Kesariya Garba Mahotsav to be organised by Shri Samarpan Shri Social Welfare society on October 23.

According to media in charge of the organisation Swadesh Saini, the event will be held at local Swayamvaram garden on October 22, 23 and 24.

Kanchi Singh will be a guest of the programme on October 23, he said.

She has acted in ‘Rishta Kya Kahlata Hain’ with Gayatri Dewra and with Avani Khandelwal in Pyra Ho Gaya of Starplus.

