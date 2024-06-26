MP: 55-Year-Old Patient From Rewa Avails Facility Of PM Air Ambulance, Airlifts To Bhopal For Better Treatment

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old patient from Rewa district, Govind Lal Tiwari becomes the first person to avail facility of PM Air Ambulance in the state, an official said.

Tiwari, a resident of Judmaniya Murli village near Deotalab, was admitted to Super Speciality Hospital Rewa on the night of June 23 after suffering a heart attack. Later, when there was no improvement in his health conditions, he was referred to Bhopal.

With the help of the doctors of Superpeciality Hospital and district administration, he was airlifted by the flagship initiative of the state government 'PM Shri Air Ambulance' facility and admitted to Bhopal for better treatment. The health condition of the patient is stable, the doctor added.

Superintendent of Superspeciality Hospital Rewa, Dr Akshay Shrivastava told ANI, "It is a matter of great happiness that we referred a patient from here to Bhopal under PM Shri Air Ambulance facility on June 24 evening. The patient was admitted here on the night of June 23 after he suffered a heart attack and there was pain in his chest. He was given primary treatment and stayed here for the whole night but due to no improvement in his health condition, we referred him to Bhopal by air ambulance."

"The patient, identified as Govind Lal Tiwari, is a resident of the Deotalab area and is about 55 years old. When the patient was referred from here, his condition was critical and under the air ambulance facility, we tried to refer him as soon as possible. It was the first time when we were availing the benefit of the Air ambulance facility so there were various procedures which were followed and we sent the patient from here to Bhopal on the evening of June 24," the doctor said.

After obtaining permission from all the concerned officials, the patient was taken from the hospital to Churata Airport via Ambulance. After that, the air ambulance fully equipped with a ventilator, monitor, doctor Narsingh's staff, and with all the necessary facilities arrived there and he was airlifted to Bhopal. The patient is undergoing treatment in Bhopal and his condition is stable, he added.

On the other hand, the patient's sister, Sunita Devi said, "My brother had a heart attack on June 23 night. He was admitted here at Super Speciality Hospital in Rewa. We wished to take him to Bhopal for better treatment. After that, we received the benefit of the PM Shri Air Ambulance facility initiated by the state government."

"We were able to take our brother to Bhopal immediately for treatment without any cost. I express my gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Government, CM Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health Minister Rajendra Shukla for the facility. The district administration made all the arrangements immediately and arranged to send us to Bhopal," She added.

Madhya Pradesh government has provided the facility of PM Shri Air Ambulance free of cost to Ayushman card holders patients and to any person who is seriously injured in accidents and natural disasters.

Ayushman card holder patient Govind Lal Tiwari availed this facility.