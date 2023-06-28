MP: 52 Complaints Come Up At Public Hearing

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty-two complaints came up at the weekly public hearing at the collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh heard the problems and solved many of them on the spot. Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Manoj Kumar Thakur and other officials were present at the public hearing.

A farmer from Diwalakhedi village, Nankaram ahirwar said he had sown wheat crop in 2022-2023 which was procured by central service cooperative society of Nimsadiya on minimum support price.

The total amount to be paid was Rs 52,062 which was not given to him. On hearing his problem, Singh got a cheque issued by District Cooperative Bank of Narmadapuram and paid the whole amount immediately.

Similarly, a resident of Narmadapuram, Kanhaiya Lal Daamde, said he was a retired employee but was getting his pension for two months. Hearing his complaint, instructed the officials concerned to do the needful as soon as possible.