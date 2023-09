MP: 51-Year-Old Dogriya Man Killed In Lightning Strike In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-year-old man along with four goats died after being struck by lightning in Dogriya village under Parsmniya police outpost on Wednesday, official sources said.

The man Hemraj Singh Gaud was grazing goats in Thakur Baba forest when the incident occurred.

Since it was raining, Hemraj was sitting under a tree. In another incident of lightning, a cow died after being struck by lightning in Shadi-ki-Wahi Rampurwa.