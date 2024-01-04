MP: 50% Sales Tax Rebate On Automobiles At Gwalior Trade Fair | Image: Pexels (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday decided to give a 50 percent sales tax rebate on automobiles at the ongoing Gwalior Trade Fair. The fair, started by the Scindia dynasty, has been going on for 100 years.

On an average, a business of around Rs 500 crore takes place in the fair and of this, the automobile sector alone constitutes around Rs 300 crore. The sales tax rebate decision has been taken to provide a fillip to the fair.

This was informed by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya during a cabinet briefing in Jabalpur. He said the state government has decided to start Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana in which ‘Shri Anna’ (millets) producers will get an incentive of Rs 10 on per kg millet. The incentive will be directly deposited into the accounts of the millet producers.

This is an initiative to increase the interest of the people in millets and to ensure that the growers, who are mainly tribals and backward class people, get the maximum benefit.

The government also approved a proposal to increase the rate of per standard sack of tendu patta to Rs 4,000. Earlier, the rate was Rs 3,000 per standard sack and Rs 1,250 in 2013. This will result in additional financial expenditure of Rs 165 crore to the state government. The decision has been taken to help tribals involved in tendu patta plucking.

Moreover, every year, a ‘Samman Samaroh’ will be organised in the name of Rani Durgavati and Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi, who showed exemplary courage. Women involved in social service by facing adverse situations will be felicitated with awards. Along with this, in all universities and colleges, inspiring chapters related to both the queens will be included. Fellowships will be also given to students in the name of the queens so that they can research more about them.

A whopping Rs 4,500 will be spent on road construction to boost infrastructure in the state. The irrigation capacity, which is now 45 lakh hectares, will be taken to 65 lakh hectares. In this regard, irrigation schemes worth Rs 3,200 crore have been approved.