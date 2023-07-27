MP: 50% Nursing Colleges In State Operating In Fraudulent Manner, CBI Tells High Court

MP: CBI Report Claims 50% Nursing Colleges Operating In Fraudulent Manner In State | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented its report to the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Thursday in the alleged Nursing Colleges scam case.

In its report, CBI has mentioned that 50 per cent of the colleges have been found to be operating in a fraudulent manner. The report contains information about 140 out of 271 Nursing colleges in the state. After examining the report, the court has asked the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to match its data with that of CBI and present its report.

The court also warned the INC and officials of medical colleges of an FIR if there is any tampering of data.

'Why was the Medical Science University opened?'

Making strong observations, the court has said that the condition of the Medical University has become like darkness under a lamp (diya tale andhera) while Medical Science University is above the law and you (INC) are responsible for the situation today.

“Why was the Medical Science University opened? Were the medical colleges not doing well or the university has been opened to defame the colleges. Medical colleges were running well in Madhya Pradesh, they had a good name. Everything has been spoiled as soon as the Medical Science University was opened,” the court said.

Asks CBI to bring report on staff recruitment

The court further directed the CBI regarding the recruitment of staff in colleges and said that in its upcoming report, the CBI should also present information about the recruitment of principals and teachers of nursing colleges.

“How is the staff being paid? If the college is in a rented building, then how long has it been? If the salary or building rent is being paid to the staff in these colleges in cash, then this can also lead to a big scam,” the court asked CBI.

Next hearing on August 3

Along with this, the court also asked the CBI to submit recommendations regarding how the academic session be restored in the colleges which are found to be operating properly in the investigation. The next hearing of this matter is scheduled for August 3.