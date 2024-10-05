 MP 5 October Weather Update: State Receives 18% Surplus Rainfall; Indore, Ujjain Among 7 Rain-Deficient Districts
Sheopur recorded 99 percent surplus rainfall, highest so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is all set to welcome Autumn as it bids goodbye to Monsoon next week. Southwest Monsoon has already withdrawn from 29 districts of state on Saturday. The districts  include  Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar, Shajapur, Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna on Saturday, according to meteorological department report.

Madhya Pradesh, this season, reported 18 percent surplus rainfall. Eastern region recorded 13 percent surplus rainfall while western region recorded 22 percent more than the usual range.

The state recorded 1114.8mm rainfall, surpassing its normal rainfall level of 947.5mm. The eastern region, mainly comprising districts like Singrauli and Sidhi recorded 1179.4mm rainfall against its normal levels of is 1041.2mm.

Similarly, the state's western region, consisting Malwa-Nimar, too, excelled. It recorded 1065.2mm rainfall whereas the normal levels stood at 875.5mm.

Seven districts are rain deficient districts which include Ujjain (-7%), Harda (-3%), Indore(-3%), Betul (-2%), Umaria (-4%), Satna (-12%), Rewa (-25%) and Balagaht (-1%).

Highest rainfall districts: Sheopur recorded 99 percent surplus rainfall. It rescorded1323.2mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 665.7mm. Gwalior recorded 59% surplus rainfall. It recorded 1145.6mm while its normal rainfall is  719.8mm. Shivpuri recorded 55 per cent surplus rainfall. It reported 1216.2mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 786.5mm.

