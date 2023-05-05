Caught on Cam: 6 of a family shot dead in MP’s Morena over long pending land dispute

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Six people of a family died in a shootout over a long pending land dispute in Morena on Friday morning.

The deceased include three women and three men. While two others, who sustained severe injuries, were rushed to the hospital and are said to be critical.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was reported at Lepa village of Sihonia police station area. Armed with guns, bullets and goons, accused Dheer Singh attacked his rival Gajendra Singh's family on Friday morning. In the video, some aides of Dheer Singh can be seen thrashing family members of Gajendra Singh's family with sticks as women continued to plead for help. The video further shows the supporters of the accused firing shots on the victim's family, killing three men and three women of his clan.

Police officers rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information.

The dispute dates back to 2013, when the two families entered into a quarrel over dumping waste on the wasteland. At that time, two people of Gajendra Singh's family were murdered in a similar shootout.