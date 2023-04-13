MP: 40 million youths to be informed about Digvijya government’s problems

Congress leader Digvijay Singh | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government’s ten years rule an issue in the upcoming election, too.

Nevertheless, the problem with the ruling BJP is that there are four million youths who have not seen the Singh-led Congress government.

Now, the BJP is making a strategy to tell them about the problems that the state was facing during that period.

Four million new names have been added to the voter’s list after 2018. The BJP has ruled the state after 2003. Those who were born in 2005 have become voters now.

The people, whose names have been added to the voter’s list after 2018, were children when Singh was the chief minister. Therefore, they have grown up seeing the BJP ruling the state. So, they know nothing about the days of the Congress government.

The BJP campaigned against the failures of the Singh-led government in the past four elections.

The party does electioneering calling Singh a Bantadhar (spoiler). Nevertheless, a long time has passed since Singh was ousted from power, so a campaign against his government is no more as impactful to as it used to be.

Apart from that, there are many youths who cannot even remember the days of the Congress rule under Singh.

Against this backdrop, there are little chances that the BJP’s ‘Bantadhar’ campaign will have any impact on the present-day youths.

This is the reason that the BJP is set to launch a campaign to remind them of the days of the Congress rule.

The BJP is making a visual on how the electricity was cut off in cities, what was the condition of roads; and what the farmers had to do to get water for irrigation during the Congress rule.

Besides, the youths will be informed about the failures of the Congress government through dialogues.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party is making several strategies for the upcoming election, which will come to the public at the right time.