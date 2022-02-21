MP: 4, including couple from Maharashtra, held for hurting religious feelings in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including two hailing from neighbouring Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings while addressing a congregation in Betul, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint of Raju Bhalavi, a tribal resident, Vijay Jadhav, his wife Ruth, both 46 years of age, Denny Paul (50) and Saibus Ivne (50) had thrown a mutton party in Udama village and then spoken ill of Hindus and tribal while addressing the congregation, Bhainsdehi police station official Gajendra Chauhan said.

"Jadhav and Ruth are from Amravati in Maharashtra, while Paul and Ivne are local residents. They were charged under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions and arrested," he said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:19 PM IST