MP: 4 Held For Harassing Padma Shri Awardee Jodhaiya Baiga Over Construction Of House Under PMYA

Jodhaiya Baiga |

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Jodhaiya Baiga (93), a Padma Shri awardee, and her family were allegedly harassed by four villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Lodha village of Umaria district over construction of a pakka house.

Famous Baiga painter Jodhaiya Bai was residing with her grandson in a kutcha home.

State Government Provided Funding Under PMAY

The state government provided funding for the construction of a house for her under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) after she raised the problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving the Padma Shri award in January this year.

On Monday, Jitendra Singh, Sanju Yadav, Mrigendra Singh, and Rajesh allegedly stopped construction and asserted ownership of the land.

Read Also 6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan

“The accused beat her family members and abused her too. Jodhaiya Bai and her grandson filed a complaint with collector KD Tripathi and superintendent of police Pramod Sinha,” said Nagendra Singh, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Umaria.

FIR Filed Under The Sections 323, 294 And 506 Of IPC

On June 26, Kotwali police station filed a FIR (first information report) against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. According to SDOP, the suspects were arrested and then released on bail.

Land Belongs To The Government

Jodhaiya Baiga, who had sought security fearing threat to her life, said, “The land belongs to the government and was provided by the administration, but the accused are claiming that it belongs to them. My grandson was beaten up by them. They threatened us with dire consequences.”

SDOP Nagendra Singh said that the police are investigating the matter.