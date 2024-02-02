 MP: 4 Dead, Over Dozen Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Gwalior
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons passed away and over a dozen were injured on Friday in two separate road accidents in Gwalior.

In the first accident, which took place near the New Village under the jurisdiction of the Panihar police station in Gwalior, where a truck collided with a car on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway resulted in the deaths of two individuals and serious injuries to eight others.

The impact of the collision was so severe that two individuals lost their lives on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed about the tragic incident, and orders for a thorough investigation into the matter have been issued.

Meanwhile, in the Jora police station area of the Morena district, another road accident claimed the lives of a father-in-law and son-in-law duo. Allegedly, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle carrying the two individuals, resulting in their tragic demise. The grieving relatives of the deceased staged a protest on the Jaura-Sabalgarh National Highway 552, expressing their anger over the incident.

It is reported that the son-in-law, named Keshav Rawat, was visiting his in-laws in Sankra, while they were returning from the market with vegetables. Keshav, a resident of Vijaypur, was the son-in-law of Hori Lal, a resident of Sankra.

