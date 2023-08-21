 MP: 4 BJP Legislators From Bihar Plunge Into Action For Polls In Narmadapuram
HomeBhopalMP: 4 BJP Legislators From Bihar Plunge Into Action For Polls In Narmadapuram

Hold meetings with assembly constituency core committee members, social media team.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
MP: 4 BJP Legislators From Bihar Plunge Into Action For Polls In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Four legislators from Bihar have begun to stay in four assembly constituencies in Narmadapuram to help the party in preparing for the assembly election.

Their trip to the district was part of the “Pravasi Vidhayak Abhiyan” and according to the instructions of the state and central leadership of the party.

Legislator Nawal Kishore Yadav is in Seoni Malwa. Similarly, Jidev Kumar is staying in Sohagpur.

On the other hand, Nivedita Singh has begun to stay in Pipariya and Vinod Jha in Narmadapuram.

Party’s district president Madhavdas Agarwal has introduced the legislators to core committee members of the assembly seats.

According to district media cell in-charge Amit Mahala, on the first day of the seven-day “Pravasi Vidhayak Abhiyan,” a meeting was held in the party office. Jha held the meeting with the core committee members.

In charge of the assembly constituency Rajesh Tiwari, co-in-charge Kalpesh Agarwal and others were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, there was a discussion with those who are working for the BJP’s social media cell. 

