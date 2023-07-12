MP: 4 Bike-Borne Youths Stab Petrol Pump Personnel After Heated Argument In Narsinghpur, 1 Held

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage of an incident has come to the fore from Narsinghpur in which the four bike-borne assailants can be seen attacking a petrol pump personnel over the dispute of not giving petrol in a bottle. The accused thrashed the petrol pump staff fiercely.

Petrol Pump Worker Refused To Give Petrol In Bottle

According to the information, the petrol pump is located on National Highway 44 of Narsinghpur where a young man, who came on a bike, demanded petrol in a bottle. When the petrol pump worker refused to give petrol in the bottle as per the rule, the accused first went away and then returned with three companions. They started abusing the petrol pump worker and then attacked them with a knife.

Later, the accused fled the spot on the bike. After which, the other personnel of the petrol pump informed the police about the incident. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot along with an ambulance and brought the injured to the district hospital.

Accused Identified On The Basis Of CCTV

The accused were identified on the basis of the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump. According to victim Sanjay Noria, there was a dispute over not giving petrol in a bottle. After which, he was assaulted and then suddenly a young man attacked him with a knife on his face and back.

3 Accused Absconding

Narsinghpur ASP, Sunil Kumar Shivhare said that after identifying the unknown assailants on the basis of CCTV footage, a case has been registered at Station Ganj police station. One accused has been arrested and the remaining three are absconding. Efforts are being made to arrest them.

