MP: 36 Gates Of Various Dams Including Bargi Dam’s Seven Gates Opened

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty six gates of various dams and reservoirs including seven gates of Bargi dam (Jabalpur) were opened on Monday.

Six gates of Ban Surjara dam (Tikamgarh) and Mohanpura of Rajgarh each, two gates of Kolar (Sehore), Paradoh tank (betul), Sanjay Sagar (Vidisha), Thanwar dam (Mandla) each, four gates of Pench diversion (Chhindwara), three gates of Wainganga (Seoni), one gate of Bilgaon (Dindori) and Pagra feeder (Sagar) each.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said If army is needed anywhere to save people's lives, collectors should inform on time. If needed services of scouts-guides and service-oriented organisations would be taken in case of heavy rainfall, CM added.

CM took update from divisional commissioners and collectors of Ujjain, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur and Katni regarding the condition of rain and the possibility of flood.

He said flood control room should work 24 hours. The concerned staff should be alert and the general public should also be warned before any incident or accident.

CM instructed that PWD should collect information about such bridges and culverts where accidents have occurred in the past, the administration should ensure security arrangements on such culverts and bridges. Swimmer teams should also be available at such places.

Rs 16L for kin of 4 deceased

CM expressed grief over the death of four people due to falling in a well in Katni district. CM has sanctioned an amount of Rs 16 lakh at the rate of Rs 4 lakh each to the legal heirs of the affected family from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

18.5 inch rainfall so far in MP

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Nikunj Kumar Srivastava informed that 18.5 inches of rain has been recorded in the state from June 1 to July 29. The districts with high rainfall include Rajgarh, Neemuch, Bhopal, Seoni, Gwalior, Bhind, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Raisen and Sehore. Relief camps are being run only in Katni district of the state due to the situation arising out of high rainfall.