MP: 35-Year-Old Police Constable Dies Due To Cardiac Seizure In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old constable posted at the Hata police station of Chhatarpur died after suffering a cardiac seizure on Wednesday night, the police said.

The police added that the constable had just returned from the farewell party of Hata SDOP, when he suffered a seizure and died.

According to the Hata police, the constable who died has been identified as Rammilan Sharma, a native of RasuiyyaRadhenagar village of Chhatarpur. He was posted as a constable at the Hata police station of Chhatarpur.

On Wednesday night, he had gone to attend the farewell party of Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Hata, Virendra Bahadur Singh. No sooner did he return home, than he suffered a cardiac seizure and died at his house a few minutes later.

On learning of the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the Hata police of Chhatarpur, who then performed his last rituals with complete honours on Thursday morning. He was paid tributes by SDOP Singh and all other police personnel, as well as media-persons.

His last rituals were performed in his native village Rasuiyya

