MP: 335 Sensitive Booths To Be Under CCTV Cameras In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): There are more than 335 sensitive booths out of 1, 238 in the district, official sources said on Wednesday. To conduct peaceful assembly elections, the administration has taken certain measures to monitor these sensitive booths.

Such booths will be under CCTV cameras, besides the administration has set up 25 checkpoints (nakas) on which the police are keeping a watch round the clock. According to reports, there are 1,238 polling booths in four constituencies in the district.

Budhni constituency number -56 has 363 booths. Similarly, there are 335 booths in constituency number-157 in Ashta. On the other hand, constituency number 158 at Ichhawar, there are 275 booths. As many as 265 booths have been set up in constituency number-156 in Sehore.

Out of 1, 238 polling booths, 307 are sensitive, and 585 booths will be under CCTV cameras. Superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi said nearly 1,000 policemen were deployed in the district to conduct peaceful elections. Over 200 women cops will also be posted in different booths. Apart from the police, there will be 15 companies of para-military forces. Officials will monitor each event from micro-observer centres.

The entire district has been divided into 129 sectors, and 25 checkpoints (nakas) have been set up. The police are keeping an eye on the checkpoints and acting against the suspicious people. The administration has also set up 16 flying squads which will swing into action in case of any incident. One million citizens of the district will elect their representatives.

