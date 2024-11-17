MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

Representative Image |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Singhpur police on Sunday intercepted a mini truck illegally transporting 33 cattle, including 24 buffaloes and 9 calves, at the Singhpur Toll Plaza. The truck, bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was found to be transporting the animals in a cruel manner, with one of the cattle sustaining leg injury due to overcrowding, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Singhpur police set up a checkpoint and stopped the vehicle, which was on way to Kalinjar, Uttar Pradesh, without proper legal documentation. The truck was found loaded with animals, packed in a manner that violated animal welfare norms.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case, who have been identified as Kamlesh Raidas (42), a resident of Panagra, Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, Naresh Kumar Prajapati (36), from Bandha Purwa in Banda and Shah Rukh Khan (22), from Tikar in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Singhpur police station incharge Ajay Ahirwartold the media that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Police investigations revealed that the cattle were being transported for suspected illegal purposes.

The police are further probing the case to ascertain the motive and the source from where the cattle had been procured.