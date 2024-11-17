 MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held
MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

The truck was found loaded with animals, packed in a manner that violated animal welfare norms.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Singhpur police on Sunday intercepted a mini truck illegally transporting 33 cattle, including 24 buffaloes and 9 calves, at the Singhpur Toll Plaza. The truck, bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was found to be transporting the animals in a cruel manner, with one of the cattle sustaining leg injury due to overcrowding, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Singhpur police set up a checkpoint and stopped the vehicle, which was on way to Kalinjar, Uttar Pradesh, without proper legal documentation. The truck was found loaded with animals, packed in a manner that violated animal welfare norms.

The police are further probing the case to ascertain the motive and the source from where the cattle had been procured.

