MP: 3,201 Cases Settled At National Lok Adalat In Sehore

District Sehore 3,201 cases resolved in National Lok Adaalat held in Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was organised in Sehore district on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Principal District Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, Satish Chandra Sharma. A total of 3,201 cases were resolved with settlements amounting to ?18.94 crore.

Principal District Judge Satish Chandra Sharma spoke on importance of implementing every scheme to benefit the public. He said Lok Adalats provided an effective platform for delivering affordable and accessible justice, essential for society. “Lok Adalats not only save time and money but also promote harmony,” he added.

3,201 cases settled

At National Lok Adalat, 3,201 cases were resolved with settlements amounting to ?18.94 crore. Of the 5,043 cases pending in courts and consumer forums, 1,083 were settled, with a total settlement of ?15.96 crore. Additionally, 21,995 pre-litigation cases were considered, of which 2,118 were settled, generating a settlement of ?2.97 crore.

Reunited couple leaves happily together

In one case, applicant Rahul Meena had filed a suit against his wife, Pooja Meena, under Section 9 of Hindu Marriage Act. After being separated due to minor family disputes, both parties were counselled by Judge Suman Srivastava, resulting in a mutual agreement. The couple happily reconciled and left together.

Daughter-in-law agrees to care for dad-in-law

In another case, a domestic violence suit was filed by Sarita, the daughter-in-law of elderly person Pannalal. She agreed to take care of her father-in-law who in turn promised to give her his share of the property, resolving the matter emotionally between them.