MP: 30 tourists from Thailand, Vietnam visit Sanchi

Additional Managing Director Tourism Board Vivek Shrotriya introduced all the tourists to the grandeur of Sanchi Stupa and the aura of Buddhism and spirituality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent visit of Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowment Minister Usha Thakur and Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla to Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia seems to be yielding results. 

About 30 tourists from Thailand and Vietnam led by Buddhist monk Gagan Malik visited Stupa of Sanchi. Additional Managing Director Tourism Board Vivek Shrotriya introduced all the tourists to the grandeur of Sanchi Stupa and the aura of Buddhism and spirituality.

Le Thi Huyen, a tourist visiting India for the first time, said that he would like to visit Sanchi stupa again. Buddhist Monk Gagan Malik said that the experience of all the tourists was wonderful. ìIt has become an unforgettable moment in our life,î he added.

In August, Usha Thakur had promoted places of importance of Buddhism and the Buddhist circuit in South East Asian countries. Along with this, tourists were also invited to visit the state. 

