MP: 30-foot statue of Atal inaugurated in Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava and Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput unveiled a 30-foot statue of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on Tuesday.

It is the tallest of all the statues of Vajpayee in the country, they said. Besides the three ministers, those who were present at the function spoke about Vajpayee’s association with Sagar district. Bhupendra Singh got the statue made through sculptor Prabhart Rai, and a sum of Rs 1 crore was spent on the statue.

According to Bhargava, people are losing memory because of mobile phones, so the statue will remind people about the personality of Vajpayee. He remembered a meeting of Vajpayee at Jabalpur in 1974, when on his appeal, women donated their ornaments. Bhupendra Singh said at the time inaugurating Vajpayee’s statue he was emotional. Singh said he was lucky that he was able to touch Vajpayee’s feet.

