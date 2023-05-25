MP: 3 killed, 20 injured as bus overturns in Umaria district

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 20 people were injured when a bus overturned on Ghangri overbridge in Umaria district on Wednesday. The accident happened as bus driver avoided hitting a motorcycle.

The passengers had come to attend the state-level Rojgar Diwas and Ladli Behna function to be addressed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bharola in Umaria district on Wednesday.

Rewa divisional commissioner Rajiv Sharma said the three people died in the accident and 20 others were injured. The injured had been admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief and announced to give Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased and government job to a family member.