MP: 3 held for creating ruckus at restaurant after being served cold rotis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and threatening people at knife-point at a restaurant after they were served cold rotis at the establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, the police took the trio to the restaurant in Khajrana area on Monday night and made them apologise to the owner and clean the premises, it was stated.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Rafiq Pardesh alias powder (55), a goon in the area, and his sons Farid (35) and Asif (22) were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus and threatening people at knife-point at the restaurant, said Khajrana Police Station in-charge Dinesh Verma.

The accused were involved in a heated argument after they were served cold rotis at the establishment a week ago, he said.

During the argument, Farid allegedly brandished a big knife and overturned the utensils filled with food at the restaurant, causing the hotel owner and others to flee the premises, the official said, adding that the incident was captured in the CCTV of the restaurant.

In a new video, one of the accused was seen with a plaster on his hand, while another was seen with an injured foot.

Two of the accused sustained injuries after they fell while trying to flee after seeing the police team, the official said, adding that a minor has also been detained in the case.

ALSO READ Indore: Flight operations could turn normal next month

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST