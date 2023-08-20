MP: 3 Former IAS Officers Join BJP In Amit Shah's Presence In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three former IAS officers joined Bhartiya Janta Party in the state working committee meeting in MP’s Gwalior on Sunday.

Retired IAS officers Ved Prakash, RK Mishra and MK Agrawal were given the membership of BJP by home minister Amit Shah at the meeting held at Atal Auditorium of Jiwaji University, Gwalior on Sunday evening.

After taking the membership, retired IAS RK Mishra said that the basic objective behind joining BJP is public service. First he served as an administrative officer, he will now do public service in this new form.

On the question of joining BJP, RK Mishra said that BJP is the party which talks about the national interest and does whatever it says. This is what prompted him to join BJP. On the question of contesting elections, he said that there is no such intention, and will only do service for the country.

Notably, no statement regarding the officers joining BJP was made available prior to the event.

Amit Shah released report card

Earlier, Amit Shah is currently visited Bhopal and released the Madhya Pradesh government's "report card". This is his fourth visit to the state in less than two months.

The home minister presented the report card of 20 years (2003-2023) of Shivraj government and said that the BJP government tried to take a ‘sick state’ (bimaru rajya) to the most developed state of the country.

